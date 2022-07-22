Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Casa Grande police looking for suspect after finding 34-year-old shot

Please call (520) 705-2381 if recognizable
Casa Grande Police Department.jpg
Casa Grande Police Department
Casa Grande Police Department.jpg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 19:03:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Casa Grande Police Department is looking for a suspect who they believe was involved in a shooting.

Officers say reports of a shooting on McMurray Boulevard just west of Trekell Road were heard Friday afternoon.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was found shot an "unknown number of times."

Investigators are currently looking for the suspect who ran off in a black or dark grey Dodge Charger.

Police confirm the victim was flown to a hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

They are asking the public to help them identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Campa at (520) 705-2381.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

⏰ José Zozaya, April Madison, and Lydia Camarillo weekday mornings!