Casa Grande Police arrest local man for terrorist threats

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casa Grande Police arrested Joshua Adam Bowen, 19, on Sunday, June 5 following an investigation by the FBI into recent terrorist threats he had made online.

Bowen was arrested after CGPD placed him under surveillance and before he was able to carry out the alleged threats.

According to CGPD, the FBI informed the department that Bowen had made various threats to conducti mass shootings at a high school, movie theater and police department. The department reported his online activity also included praise for the Uvalde school shooting and threats against friends and family.

Detectives say they believe Bowen may have access to firearms. He was not in possession of weapons when he was arrested.

Bowen is currently booked at the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. Potential charges of Making a Terrorist Threat are under review by the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

Casa Grande Chief of Police Mark McCrory said "It is important to note this investigation started because Law Enforcement received a tip from a citizen. We are not immune to the issues we see across our country, but our department will be diligent in investigating all threats and will continue to encourage citizens to report this type of behavior to law enforcement.”