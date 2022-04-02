Watch
Casa Grande man arrested for sexual conduct with minor

Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 20:57:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Casa Grande Police Department, on March 25 they arrested 32-year-old Luis Landeros for having sex with a 14-year-old female in the area of Villago Lake.

Police say they received information that Landeros had sexual conduct with the minor. After a long investigation detectives were able to discover a significant amount of information and evidence to confirm several crimes had occurred.

Landeros is currently being held without bond.

