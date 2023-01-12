Casa de Los Niños CEO leaving her position

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This year will be the 50th year Casa de Los Niños has served the Tucson community.

Families have turned to the organization for help in overcoming trauma and adversity.

The CEO is leaving the position next week.

Susie Huhn started at Casa de Los Niños 18 years ago.

“Casa turns 50 in 2023. So it’s a pivotal time for us to look at, ‘What do the next 50 years bring?” She said.

In her 18 years as CEO Susie Huhn led the organization through the construction of the buildings that make their new programs.

She takes pride in the growth of Casa de Los Niños from an emergency shelter it started as to where it is now.

“Everything from prevention to home visitation, to early education for birth to 5-year olds, to behavioral health services,” said Huhn.

She’s enjoyed being a part of the growth but said it’s time.

“Communities change, and organizations need to change with them to best meet the continuously changing needs of children and families,” she explained.

One of those families is led by single mother Maria Ortiz. She wants to be the change that brings success to her three sons, so she and her sons are taking therapy with Casa de Los Niños.

“That class helped me to understand a lot of things about my childhood and I made a lot of changes because it’s not my kid's fault,” said Ortiz.

She said she wouldn’t have been able to afford therapy if there was a charge.

Last year, Casa de Los Niños served 4000 children and families in behavioral health alone.

Maria Ortiz is very grateful for all that Casa de Los Niños has to offer.

“Use everything you have. The United States has a lot of help. Use it for the good. I always tell my family and friends, there is always help, you just have to ask. Don’t be shamed,” she said.

The new CEO Nora Hernandez starts next week. Current CEO Susie Huhn is confident in the new leadership with her background in behavioral health.