Casa de los Niños CEO announces retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casa de los Niños CEO Susie Huhn announced she plans to retire at the end of the year.

Huhn led the organization for 18 years. Casa de los Niños provides health and human services to children and families experiencing trauma and adversity. The Board of Directors hired a firm to look for Huhn's replacement.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are intensely grateful for Susie's leadership over the last 18 years. She has tirelessly advocated for the must vulnerable children and families in our community, more than quadrupled the size of the organization through significant periods of change while growing the trust and respect of the organization in the communtiy," Dr. Linda Riordan said.

Huhn led the team through the 2008-2009 recession, during a time when services were severely reduced. She helped the organization make a full comeback, while also expanding prevention programs. Huhn also developed a comprehensive plan to construct an integrated campus, that took 10 years to plan and build.

"My passion for this organization has fueled me for almost two decades. Serving this community, working with the staff and Board of Directors, and fiercely advocating for the must vulnerable children and families in our community has been the highlight of my career," Huhn said.

For inquiries related to the search for a new CEO, contact Megan Lewis at mlewis@kittlemansearch.com

----

