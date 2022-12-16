Casa Alitas receives $6,500 grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The non-profit organization Casa Alitas received a donation of $6,500 to help those in need of a place to temporarily stay.

On Dec. 15, the Scripps Howard Fund Grant was donated to Casas Alitas for help families to buy more clothes and food.

Casas Alitas is used as a resting point for asylum seekers as they reach another part of the country, and typically houses about 300 people with the help of volunteer donations.

"Thank you all so much for the funding, and I think here at Casa Alitas we're going to do what we always do is serving these asylum seekers by providing them with extra food, extra attention, resources with children's kits for the kiddos coming through with clothing underwear and socks and general needs that we see going through our door day in and day out," said the non-profit's Diego Javier Lopez.

The organization is expecting to get busier in the following weeks.