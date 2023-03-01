Caruso’s sign survived storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’ve heard from a lot of people worried about the sign from Caruso’s Italian Restaurant ever since last week’s storm came close to knocking it down.

Well, here’s some good news.

The famous sign from Fourth Avenue is safe at Cook and Company Signs. Jude Cook says when the wind grabbed the sign it snapped the mounting pole. Luckily the sign ended up resting on an awning.

“The sign did a good job of surviving. It never fell. It just leaned sideways and so none of the cabinet and none of the glass broke in the process and we got it down without breaking any of it.”

Now the sign will get a tune up and fresh paint before it goes back up in front of the restaurant. Cook says with insurance paperwork, ordering parts and making time to do the work it may be a few weeks before the sign is lighting the way to Caruso’s again.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

