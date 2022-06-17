Carondelet Health Network to host annual Cereal Drive from June 20 - 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Carondelet Health Network, along with the Community Food Bank, is preparing to host its annual Cereal Drive, starting Monday, June 20 and lasting a week.

Good Morning Tucson Anchors Lydia Camarillo and Josè Zozaya joined workers from the Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital and Rincon Valley Fire District Friday morning to help raise awareness.

“At Carondelet Health Network, we recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity,” said Market Chief Executive Officer for Carondelet Health Network Monica Vargas-Mahar. “We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer and thank you in advance for your compassion, generosity, and support.”

Communications Manager Taja Vivens told KGUN 9 the goal of this drive is to provide breakfast for children smuggling with hunger in the community.

According to the Carondelet Health Network:



1 in 4 kids in Arizona are at risk for hunger

Arizona has the 14th highest rate of childhood hunger in the U.S.

“We appreciate Carondelet Health Network for hosting their annual Cereal Drive again this year,” said Chief Program Officer for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Robert Ojeda. ”Breakfast cereal is one of our most needed items, and is especially important this time of year when many children miss the breakfast and lunch provided at school. We’re grateful to Carondelet Health Network and their Cereal Drive, which will give many families a breakfast every summer morning.”

Anyone looking to participate may drop off cereal boxes at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and Holy Cross Hospital.

Each hospital will have collection boxes in the administration suites.