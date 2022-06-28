TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job searchers in Southern Arizona's health industry will have multiple opportunities to interview for open positions with Carondelet Health Network Tuesday, June 28 - Thursday, June 30.
The health care provider announced they are hiring for all positions, including registered nurses, nursing support staff and more.
In Green Valley, the Coyote Grill at San Ignacio Golf Club will be the site of a Tuesday, June 28 hiring event. Appetizers and drinks will be provided.
Carondelet will also be holding walk-in interviews at two Tucson hospitals, St. Mary's and St. Joseph's from 9 a.m - 4 p.m through Thursday of this week.
Details:
Green Valley
- Coyote Grill
- 4201 S. Camino del Sol
- Tuesday, June 28 - 4 - 8 p.m.
Tucson
- St. Mary's Hospital - Human Resources
- 1601 W. St. Mary's Rd.
- June 28 - June 30
- Walk-in interviews, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
- St. Joseph's Hospital - Check in at Main Reception
- 350 N. Wilmot Rd.
- June 28 - June 30
- Walk-in interviews, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.