TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job searchers in Southern Arizona's health industry will have multiple opportunities to interview for open positions with Carondelet Health Network Tuesday, June 28 - Thursday, June 30.

The health care provider announced they are hiring for all positions, including registered nurses, nursing support staff and more.

In Green Valley, the Coyote Grill at San Ignacio Golf Club will be the site of a Tuesday, June 28 hiring event. Appetizers and drinks will be provided.

Carondelet will also be holding walk-in interviews at two Tucson hospitals, St. Mary's and St. Joseph's from 9 a.m - 4 p.m through Thursday of this week.

Details:

Green Valley



Coyote Grill

4201 S. Camino del Sol Tuesday, June 28 - 4 - 8 p.m.



Tucson

St. Mary's Hospital - Human Resources

1601 W. St. Mary's Rd. June 28 - June 30 Walk-in interviews, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m

St. Joseph's Hospital - Check in at Main Reception

350 N. Wilmot Rd. June 28 - June 30 Walk-in interviews, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m



