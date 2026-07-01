Carjacking chase Tuesday night ends in officer-involved shooting

An armed carjacking suspect was injured following an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night after a police pursuit, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. June 30 to a reported carjacking near East Broadway Boulevard and North Camino Seco.

According to TPD, the victim gave officers a description of the suspect, the stolen vehicle, and its license plate.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the suspect was armed with a handgun. The victim was not injured.

A short time later, an officer found the stolen vehicle near South 6th Avenue and West 44th Street. According to TPD, the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed car chase.

The chase continued west on Ajo Way to the Interstate 19 overpass, where an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, TPD said.

No officers or other community members were injured during the incident.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to handle the criminal investigation. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting. The Tucson Police Department is conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.