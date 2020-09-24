Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Caregiver of elderly Arizona man accused of theft, forgery

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Carl Court
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra &not;&pound;2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up by NHS bosses calling for an extra &not;&pound;8bn a year by 2020. In England, everyone would be able to see a GP seven days a week by 2020. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</p>
A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England.
Posted at 9:40 PM, Sep 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-24 00:46:49-04

DEWEY, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say a caregiver has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and other charges.

They say 51-year-old Christine Garthright was taken into custody Wednesday at the Dewey home of the 89-year-old male victim.

County sheriff’s officials say Garthright is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Camp Verde jail and also is facing charges of theft, computer tampering, forgery and trespassing.

The daughter of the victim notified sheriff’s officials that Garthright was exploiting her father for money over a four-year period. She reviewed her father’s bank account activities and found that between June of 2018 and May of 2020, Garthright allegedly wrote 34 unauthorized checks totaling more than $11,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.