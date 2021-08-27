Car seat giveaway set for Sept. 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents and caregivers have a chance to get a free car seat Sept. 11.

Participants must register for a 90-minute class at the Tucson Police Department westside substation, 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

Tucson Medical Center, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Safe Kids Arizona and TPD are sponsoring the giveaway.

Children will not be allowed at the class. Times available Sept. 11 are 8, 8:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.

