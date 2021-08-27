Car seat giveaway set for Sept. 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents and caregivers have a chance to get a free car seat Sept. 11.
FREE CAR SEAT 🚘 👀 #carsafety pic.twitter.com/PYf0Rfb3Cc— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 27, 2021
Participants must register for a 90-minute class at the Tucson Police Department westside substation, 1310 W. Miracle Mile.
Tucson Medical Center, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Safe Kids Arizona and TPD are sponsoring the giveaway.
Children will not be allowed at the class. Times available Sept. 11 are 8, 8:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter