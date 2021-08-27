Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Car seat giveaway set for Sept. 11

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department
Car Seat Safety Checks
Posted at 10:03 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 13:03:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents and caregivers have a chance to get a free car seat Sept. 11.

Participants must register for a 90-minute class at the Tucson Police Department westside substation, 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

Tucson Medical Center, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Safe Kids Arizona and TPD are sponsoring the giveaway.

Children will not be allowed at the class. Times available Sept. 11 are 8, 8:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.