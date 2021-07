TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event.

The event is set for July 31 at the Miracle Mile TPD substation, 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

To get a car seat, those interested must register and attend a two-hour class. Each registrant can get one car seat and children will not be permitted.

For more information or to register, click here.