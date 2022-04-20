Car seat giveaway, safety class set for Saturday, May 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Safe Kids Pima County, the Tucson Medical Center and Tucson Police Department are holding a car seat safety class and giveaway.

The class will go from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the TPD westside substation at 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

There is a one car seat per family limit. Children are not allowed at the event.

To register, pleas visit the Tucson Medical Center's website.

----