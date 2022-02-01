Watch
Car seat giveaway, safety class set for March 12

Free car seat for attendees
Tucson Police Department
Car Seat Safety Checks
Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 15:27:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Medical Center and Governor's Office of Highway Safety are holding a car-seat safety class and giveaway.

To receive a car seat, parents must complete a 90-minute class.

For registration, visit this site.

The four classes will take place Saturday, March 12 at the Tucson Police Department's westside substation, 1310 W Miracle Mile Rd.

Children are not welcome at the class.

