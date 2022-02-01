Car seat giveaway, safety class set for March 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Medical Center and Governor's Office of Highway Safety are holding a car-seat safety class and giveaway.
CAR SEAT SAFETY CLASS 🚗💺Register and attend the class to receive a free car seat! 👀 #TFD #carsafety pic.twitter.com/mwawoojAGi— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 1, 2022
To receive a car seat, parents must complete a 90-minute class.
For registration, visit this site.
The four classes will take place Saturday, March 12 at the Tucson Police Department's westside substation, 1310 W Miracle Mile Rd.
Children are not welcome at the class.
