Car seat giveaway, safety class set for March 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Medical Center and Governor's Office of Highway Safety are holding a car-seat safety class and giveaway.

CAR SEAT SAFETY CLASS 🚗💺Register and attend the class to receive a free car seat! 👀 #TFD #carsafety pic.twitter.com/mwawoojAGi — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 1, 2022

To receive a car seat, parents must complete a 90-minute class.

For registration, visit this site.

The four classes will take place Saturday, March 12 at the Tucson Police Department's westside substation, 1310 W Miracle Mile Rd.

Children are not welcome at the class.

