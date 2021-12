TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a car seat safety class and giveaway.

The class will go from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4. To get the location, registrants must call (520) 351-3119.

There is a one car seat per family limit.

