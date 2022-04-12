Car rollover crash near La Cholla and Foothills Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash on April 11, 2022.
This incident happened near La Cholla and Foothills Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters advise drivers to keep an eye out when passing through the area.
They also expect traffic delays.
