Car insurance rates spike in Tucson, outpacing state average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Car insurance rates are climbing across the country, and Tucson drivers are seeing some of the steepest increases in Arizona.

According to a recent report from Bankrate, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in Arizona is about $2,400 per year. In Tucson, that figure jumps to roughly $2,600 annually — more than the statewide average.

Nationwide, rates have increased nearly 26% since last year, marking one of the largest jumps in decades. Experts say inflation, rising vehicle repair costs and more frequent accidents are contributing to the surge.

To manage rising premiums, the Insurance Information Institute recommends shopping around for quotes, asking about discounts, and considering a higher deductible — as long as it’s an amount you can comfortably pay out of pocket after an accident.

