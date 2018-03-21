Car in ditch near Tucson Premium Outlets

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
TUCSON, Ariz. - There are road closures near Tucson Premium Outlets Wednesday afternoon due to a car crash.
Northwest Fire District tweeted that a car is in a ditch as a result of the crash on Linda Vista.
Avoid the area if possible.
Traffic accident on Linda Vista near Premium Outlet Mall has left one vehicle in a ditch. Road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/MCzw3NStQq— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 21, 2018
Traffic accident on Linda Vista near Premium Outlet Mall has left one vehicle in a ditch. Road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/MCzw3NStQq