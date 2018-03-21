Car in ditch near Tucson Premium Outlets

Brandi Walker
4:33 PM, Mar 21, 2018
NORTHWEST FIRE DISTRICT

TUCSON, Ariz. - There are road closures near Tucson Premium Outlets Wednesday afternoon due to a car crash.

Northwest Fire District tweeted that a car is in a ditch as a result of the crash on Linda Vista.

Avoid the area if possible.

