Car hits pole, causing southside outage

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A carjacking suspect hit a southside power pole Tuesday, causing an electrical outage.

12th and Irvington shut down due to power lines down, there is also power outage in the area #StaySafe #Tucson pic.twitter.com/c9eQbah4Cb — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) December 26, 2017

Tucson police officer Chris Hawkins said the carjacking victim was not injured. Injuries to the suspect, who remains at large, aren't known.

According to Tucson Fire, the vehicle it the pole at 12th and Irvington.

The TEP outage map says more than 1,000 customers lost their power.

Tucson police are investigating the incident and have closed 12th in both directions from Irvington to Bilby.

The roadway was closed from Irvington to Bilby for several hours.