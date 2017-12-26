Car hits pole, causing southside outage

Phil Villarreal
10:21 AM, Dec 26, 2017
A car hit a southside power pole Tuesday, causing an electrical outage.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A carjacking suspect hit a southside power pole Tuesday, causing an electrical outage.

Tucson police officer Chris Hawkins said the carjacking victim was not injured. Injuries to the suspect, who remains at large, aren't known. 

According to Tucson Fire, the vehicle it the pole at 12th and Irvington.

The TEP outage map says more than 1,000 customers lost their power. 

Tucson police are investigating the incident and have closed 12th in both directions from Irvington to Bilby. 

The roadway was closed from Irvington to Bilby for several hours.

 

