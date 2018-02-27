Car hits pedestrian in midtown

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 40°
A vehicle hit a pedestrian in midtown Tuesday morning.
A vehicle hit a pedestrian in midtown Tuesday morning.
TUCSON, Ariz. - A vehicle seriously injured a pedestrian in midtown Tuesday morning, police said.
Grant Rd east bound from Dodge to Haskel is shut down following a Pedestrian struck, TFD transported 1 male patient. TPD remains on scene pic.twitter.com/XoW2x2AtU2— Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) February 27, 2018
Grant Rd east bound from Dodge to Haskel is shut down following a Pedestrian struck, TFD transported 1 male patient. TPD remains on scene pic.twitter.com/XoW2x2AtU2
According to Tucson Fire, eastbound Grant was shut down at Dodge while authorities investigated.
Speedway and Alvernon worked as alternates.