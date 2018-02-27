Car hits pedestrian in midtown

Phil Villarreal
6:02 AM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in midtown Tuesday morning.

TUCSON FIRE

TUCSON, Ariz. - A vehicle seriously injured a pedestrian in midtown Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Tucson Fire, eastbound Grant was shut down at Dodge while authorities investigated.

Speedway and Alvernon worked as alternates.

