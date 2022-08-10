Car crashes through garage door into house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a call for a car that crashed into a home.
They say the car drove through the garage door into a house located at Desert Paint Brush and Blue Crossing Way.
Firefighters confirm the driver was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.
It is unknown if the driver was the owner of the house.
