Car crashes into wall, driver transported to hospital

Fire crews responded to a crash after a car went through a wall Wednesday morning, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near South Sycamore Creek Place and East Cumaro Canyon Way.

TFD’s Engine 12 crew responded to a motor vehicle accident at 9:30 this morning near South Sycamore Creek Place and E Cumaro Canyon Way. The crash involved one vehicle that went through a wall, trapping the driver inside. Crews extricated the patient, who was transported to a… pic.twitter.com/shGOZs1h1G — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 2, 2026

The driver was trapped inside but crews were able to remove the driver and transport them to the hospital.