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Car crashes into wall, driver transported to hospital

car crash wall.jpeg
Tucson Fire Department
car crash wall.jpeg
Posted

Fire crews responded to a crash after a car went through a wall Wednesday morning, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near South Sycamore Creek Place and East Cumaro Canyon Way.

The driver was trapped inside but crews were able to remove the driver and transport them to the hospital.

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