Car crashes into wall, driver transported to hospital

Fire crews responded to a crash after a car went through a wall Wednesday morning, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near South Sycamore Creek Place and East Cumaro Canyon Way.
TFD’s Engine 12 crew responded to a motor vehicle accident at 9:30 this morning near South Sycamore Creek Place and E Cumaro Canyon Way.
The crash involved one vehicle that went through a wall, trapping the driver inside.
Crews extricated the patient, who was transported to a… pic.twitter.com/shGOZs1h1G
— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 2, 2026
The driver was trapped inside but crews were able to remove the driver and transport them to the hospital.