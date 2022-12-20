Car crashes into home narrowly missing baby in living room

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have cited a woman that crashed into a home, just steps away from where a three-month-old baby was playing in her walker.

The collision happened off Prince road in Midtown. The driver was cited for driving without a license, failure to control and reduce speed.

KGUN 9 spoke with the Tucson mom whose just thankful her baby was miraculously un-harmed.

"She was in the living room in her walker. I was in the kitchen and it sounds like a bomb goes off. I was making her her bottle," Yessenia Basham said. "There's dust, I look back and I run to the living room because I hear her crying and there was a car in my living room."

The couch and walker saving the little girls life.

"She was all the way pressed on the couch, the walker and the couch saved her," Basham said.

The woman first crashed into Basham's car then into her house.

"They seem shocked and surprised," Basham said. "I don't really know exactly... What happened or why it happened. I wish I did. I don't really know."

Basham's house is boarded up and she can't get back inside until it's deemed safe.

Since the crash Basham says she's been staying with family and relying on them to help drive her around since her car is no longer drivable.

"The community has helped so much my family my friends," Basham said. "With my GoFundMe, they helped a lot just for the baby and diapers formula because that's expensive and I don't have a ton right now."

In between doing our interview, one of those community members stopped by and dropped off gift cards and cash. Showcasing what Tucsonans do best, come together.