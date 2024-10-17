Car crash into pole in Midtown results in apartment fire

A car crash in midtown led to a nearby apartment complex catching fire, Thursday morning.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a car crash into a pole at around 5:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of North Alvernon Way, according to a news release from TPD.

The impact caused a fire that spread to the nearby apartment complex. First responders evacuated the building, the news release said.

An adult woman who was in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the news release said. Tucson Fire put out the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.