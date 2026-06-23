'Captain Kirk' is beaming into Tucson: William Shatner to headline Tucson Comic-Con 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Star Trek" fans, prepare for warp speed.

Actor William Shatner, who brought Captain James T. Kirk to life for generations of fans, is heading to Tucson as one of the biggest celebrity guests at Tucson Comic-Con 2026.

Organizers announced Tuesday that Shatner will make special appearances on Friday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 5, during the three-day convention at the Tucson Convention Center.

Best known for his iconic role as Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" television series and films, Shatner has built a career spanning more than seven decades. In addition to Star Trek, he starred in "T.J. Hooker," "Boston Legal," "The Practice" and "Rescue 911," earning multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards along the way. And, of course, who can forget his popular Priceline commercials?

His career has extended far beyond acting. Shatner is also a bestselling author, producer, director, recording artist and philanthropist. In 2021, he made headlines around the world when he became the oldest person to travel to space, further cementing his place as a pop culture icon.

Tucson Comic-Con has grown dramatically since launching in 2008 as a one-day event with about 500 attendees. Today, the convention attracts more than 15,000 fans annually, with last year's event drawing roughly 22,000 attendees after expanding its exhibit space to more than 119,000 square feet, according to organizers.

This year's convention runs Sept. 4-6 and will feature celebrity guests, artists, vendors, cosplay, gaming and comic book attractions. Organizers say the event also serves as a major economic driver for Tucson over Labor Day weekend, contributing more than $1 million annually to the local economy while continuing its community outreach through events held throughout the year.

General presale tickets are available now. Children 12 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by a paid adult ticket holder, with a limit of two free children per adult. Click here to visit the Tucson Comic Con site for tickets and more info.

