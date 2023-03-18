Canyon Ranch founder, public health advocate Mel Zuckerman dies at 94

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public health advocate and Canyon Ranch founder Mel Zuckerman passed away Saturday, the University of Arizona announced.
He is the namesake of the university's Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
The couple created a $10 million endowment that led to the establishment of the school in 2000.
The university says he died surrounded by family at his home. Mel Zuckerman was 94 years old.
——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.