Canyon Ranch founder, public health advocate Mel Zuckerman dies at 94

Mel Zuckerman founded Canyon Ranch and is the namesake for the University of Arizona's School of Public Health.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 19:33:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public health advocate and Canyon Ranch founder Mel Zuckerman passed away Saturday, the University of Arizona announced.

He is the namesake of the university's Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

The couple created a $10 million endowment that led to the establishment of the school in 2000.

The university says he died surrounded by family at his home. Mel Zuckerman was 94 years old.

