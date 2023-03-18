Canyon Ranch founder, public health advocate Mel Zuckerman dies at 94

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public health advocate and Canyon Ranch founder Mel Zuckerman passed away Saturday, the University of Arizona announced.

He is the namesake of the university's Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

The couple created a $10 million endowment that led to the establishment of the school in 2000.

The university says he died surrounded by family at his home. Mel Zuckerman was 94 years old.