Canoe rolls over on Lake Pleasant; 2 die from hypothermia

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 13, 2022
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County authorities say two people died from complications of hypothermia – not from drowning _ after their canoe rolled over at Lake Pleasant.

County sheriff’s officials say deputies were dispatched around 10 a.m. Saturday to the south area of the lake near the Waddell Dam.

They say three people were inside the canoe when it rolled over. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials have identified the victims as 22-year-old Arimus Nazareth and a 14-year-old boy whose name isn’t being released because he’s a juvenile.

They say the third person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

