Canine Flu spreading across the U.S. including Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The flu has been taking its toll on the country this winter.

The virus has spread rapidly and grown to epidemic levels.

Now the flu season includes man's best friend.

Just like their owners, dogs across the nation are coming down with flu-like symptoms due to widespread canine influenza.

While the flu strain is different than the one affecting humans, it's just a dangerous and even more contagious among dogs.

According to dogflu.com the outbreak has hit 46 states including Arizona.

To keep your pet safe vets recommend dog flu vaccinations.