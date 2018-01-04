Candidates emerge to replace Rich Rodriguez

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - There is sure to be much interest in the Arizona Football head coaching position, and internal and external candidates are already emerging.

A Rivals.Com report says there is mutual interest for former LSU coach Les Miles. Miles was 114-34 in twelve seasons with the Tigers. He won two SEC titles and the 2007 National Championship.

Today, several players came out in support of interim coach Marcel Yates to become the permanent head coach. Among them is quarterback Khalil Tate.

We need to hire Coach Yates as our head coach period, he's the best man for the JOB !!! Beardown — Khalil Tate (@KhalilDTN) January 3, 2018

Other candidates could include former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

Yates was a position coach under Sumlin, so that would be a way to keep Yates, who is popular with current players and recruits.

Another name to keep an eye on is former Tennessee coach Butch Jones. Jones coached under Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke when they were both at Central Michigan.

