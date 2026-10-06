Candidate profile: Democrat Joanna Mendoza for Congressional District 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Challenger Joanna Mendoza and Incumbent Juan Ciscomani are competing to win a rarity in modern politics—a congressional district with boundaries that do not give either party a clear advantage.

With just a few seats likely to decide which party controls the House, the race for Congressional District 6 is attracting national attention. We are presenting separate profiles of both candidates.

Congressional District 6 includes a cross section of Arizona from suburban to rural, including land directly on the Mexican border.

We asked Democratic Challenger Joanna Mendoza to draw a character sketch of the district she hopes to represent.

“I would say that if it were a character, it would be someone who is a hardworking. Arizonan, who cares about family, who wants a good quality of life, who helps their neighbors, someone who is committed to public safety, keeping our borders secure, keeping the homeland secure, and somebody that has the ability to, I think, push through when times get tough.”

And she says tough times are testing that tough Arizona spirit.

“People are concerned about rising costs. They can't afford to survive. They can't afford to pay rent, groceries, gas. There's a war in Iran. People are concerned about SNAP cuts, you know, Medicaid cuts.”

The recent big budget bill has been a tug of war item for both candidates. Ciscomani says it gives average people significant tax relief.

RELATED: Candidate profile: Republican Juan Ciscomani for Congressional District 6

Mendoza says the bill took health care assistance away from too many people and threatened the survival of rural hospitals.

When candidates campaign, they often promise results on hot button issues and if it’s just up to them to achieve them. But the reality is, to achieve much of anything they have to get the support of more than half of 435 House members –and they’re all pushing their own priorities.

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Mendoza often mentions her military background, including time as a Marine Drill Sergeant. She says the diverse range of personalities she met in the service prepares her for the personalities she’ll meet if she wins CD6.

“You don't ask Marines to the left and right of you, are you a Republican? Are you a Democrat? You say, 'Are you trained? Do you have my back? And are we focused on the mission and is everybody going to come home?' -- And that's the same kind of approach I'll take when I'm in Congress.”

To watch the full interview, click here.