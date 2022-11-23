Candelight vigil in Tucson to mourn Club Q victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans, particularly from within the local LGBTQ+ community, are mourning the five victims killed in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bumstead's at 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by Lady Haha Comedy Tucson, organizers are calling it "a safe space to mourn with our community."

Priscilla Fernandez, owner of Lady Haha, said she started the organization with acts like this in mind.

"There is so much violence and suffering in this world and I feel like comedy could help heal some wounds in the in the marginalized communities," Fernandez told KGUN 9.

Bumstead's is located at 1003 N Stone Ave. The vigil will follow the group's regularly-scheduled open mic event.