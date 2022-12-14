Campus fight leads to Rincon HS lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fight at Rincon High School led to a lockdown and Tucson police response.

According to the school, the fight started during lunch and sparked a group of students to gather. The conflict spread to classrooms, and the school instituted a lockdown. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

Here is the message Rincon High School sent families:

Today during first lunch there was an incident in which two students were involved in a physical altercation. As the incident occurred during lunch, a large group of students quickly congregated, following the situation that traveled from outside of the building to the inside the school where classes were taking place. As a safety measure, the decision was made to go into lockdown to create crowd control until the incident could be contained. At this time, school safety and TPD are on site and the situation is under control as further investigation is underway.





