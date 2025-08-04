Cameras roll as Tucson's youngest students report to class for the first time

It was back to routine for thousands of families, Monday, as Tucson Unified School District, the city's largest school district, held its first day of classes for the new year.

While many TUSD students were already familiar with the ins-and-outs of attending classes, for some, including kindergarten students at Safford K-8, the first day was a new adventure.

We caught Kameron walking in confidently, hand-in-hand with his dad.

When KGUN 9 reporter Concetta Callahan asked if it was his first day of school, he gave an enthusiastic, "Yes!"

KGUN 9

It wasn't just a big day for the kids, but for the teachers, too.

“It’s so exciting, (be)cause I get to meet the families, and the kids are happy to be here, and it makes it a fun environment,” said teacher Cindy James.

James has been teaching kindergarten for more than a decade at Safford.

She put her incoming students at ease Monday morning by letting them color with their new classmates.

KGUN 9

Parent Marielena Alvarez could have used some of her own crayons and paper, as she dropped off her son, Christian, for his first day of kindergarten.

"It’s a little nerve-wracking. He’s been to preschool before, so he’s familiar with it. As a mother, we’re watching him grow up, so it’s a bittersweet moment," Alvarez explained.

She said her son is outgoing and loves to make friends.

He told KGUN 9 what he’s most excited about.

“I like lunch,” Christian said enthusiastically.

KGUN 9

Mom chuckled as she told us, "Yes, he's a good eater."

In the classroom, it was clear that spirits were high, as the Class of 2038 embarked on their educational journey.

“We are here to help you guys. We’re here to help the students. We really want the best for your child,” James said.