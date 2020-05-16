Calvary Tucson to open it's door over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Catholic Diocese of Tucson has put plans in place to reopen churches in stages, but it isn't the only one rolling out strict guidelines.

Folks at Calvary Tucson are also making sure their sanctuaries are ready and safe, as they’ll be opening their doors starting May 16.

Scott Billings, an Assistant Pastor at Calvary Tucson, says he couldn’t be more grateful to open their doors.

“We are so excited to be able to meet physically again,” said Billings.

He says safety is their number one priority.

“We want this to be a safe place for people to be able to worship,” the Pastor told KGUN9.

So they will be providing hand sanitizer to people coming in and out, and regularly disinfecting common areas.

However, that’s not all.

“We’re encouraging that six foot physical distancing. We’re also encouraging people not to shake hands. Not to hug. We also have taken out about one thousand seats out of the sanctuary and spaced them out to encourage that physical distancing,” he said.

They are also encouraging households to sit together.

“And have a minimum of two seats between each household. Our children’s ministry is currently not running,” Billings added.

They will also be shortening services and will work to make the experience as safe as possible.

“You'll be walking into the sanctuary and all the door will be open, so nobody has to touch any doors,” he said.

With these extended precautions in place, Billings says Calvary Tucson is ready to greet those who want to worship.

“We encourage people to come, but again, if they don't feel comfortable that’s okay. They can always engage on our online campus as well, said billings.

