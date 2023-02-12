Calm start to the weekend; windy, cold weather ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm, cloudy Saturday, the weather will start to become more active as the rest of the weekend rolls around. Wind speeds will increase on Sunday and Monday, up to 25 miles per hour in some areas of Tucson. This weather system will bring chances for rain in the lower elevations and snow in the high country by Sunday night.

As we head into the new work week and Valentine's Day, the temperatures will climb into the lower 60s. But then another weather system will come into the area, which will bring chances for rain and snow on Tuesday night.

----

