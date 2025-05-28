Calls to Tucson Fire total 1,048 over Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the Memorial Day weekend, Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire both said they received an above-average number of calls. Captain Andy Skaggs, deputy fire marshal for TFD, said they investigated seven fires between Friday and Monday on Memorial Day weekend.

"Those are just the fires that we investigate," he said. "There are some we don’t investigate, so I know there’s a lot more fires keeping crews in the field.”

Tucson Fire said there were about 1,048 calls over the weekend. There were seven structure fires, 61 unknown fire types, 19 brush fires and 13 dumpster fires, one large vehicle fire, one car fire and 1,016 EMS calls.

"Things are drying out," Skaggs said. "The brush fires are going to be more susceptible for any kind of a fuel source to hit those really prime fuel bed, any discarded smoking material, to a spark from a car. There’s any number of things that could light that brush on fire.”

He said TFD has about 600 personnel to tackle the fires in Tucson and he encourages the community make sure they are staying safe. He encourages the community to check on the chains under their cars to make sure those aren't sparking, and to clear dry brush close to their homes.