Calling all artists for the Sunset Road Bridge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is planning an art project on the gabion wall under the Sunset Road bridge.

Once the the bridge is built along the Huckelberry Loop, this project is set to begin.

Construction will use the Sunset Road Bridge for connecting Sunset Road to the North bank of the Rillito River and to River Road.

The artwork will be displayed on a gabion wall under the bridge. It is about 19 feet by 15 inches in size.

For a commission, the Arts Foundation is looking for a qualified public artist or artist team.

There is a $95,000 budget for the covering artwork materials, designs, production and permitting.

Artists have an opportunity to share their work with thousands of visitors.

"The artwork will have lots of opportunities to be seen by pedestrians, bikers and all users of the path," Public Art Project Manager Woods Fairchild said.

The foundation is accepting applications through Thursday, April 7.

For more information, visit ArtsFoundTucson.org.