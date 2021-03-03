Call to artists hopes to bring a new mural to life in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona has put out the call to artists interesting in a new Flood Control Mural project.

AFTSA says three soil retaining walls on the north bank of the Rillito River near the Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club will be the ones used for the mural project. As part of the description, AFTSA says "artists whose work involves optical illusions are strongly encouraged to apply. There is also strong interest in artist teams."

Calling all artists! AFTSA is looking for an artist or an artist team for the Flood Control Mural project. Tag your artist friends in the comments below.



The dimensions of the wall are about 4,000 square feet. The budget for the mural is $75,000 and must cover all costs related to design, materials, production, transportation, and installation of the artwork, as well as costs for permits, taxes, and insurance that may be required by the City of Tucson or Pima County.

A panel of members of the Project Design team, artists, arts professionals, and community members will select up to three finalists from the pool of applicants. Presentations by finalists are tentatively scheduled for May 2021. If a preliminary design proposal is requested at this stage each finalist will receive a $100 honorarium. The Arts Foundation is unable to pay travel expenses at that time.

For more information or to apply, click here.