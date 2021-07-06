Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

California man killed in wreck involving boat, watercraft

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic siren.
siren generic daytime
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:36:57-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, say a California man on a boat on the Colorado River was fatally injured when a personal water carrying two teenage boys crashed into the boat.

Police said 33-year-old Timothy Randall David Lee as sitting on the back of the boat’s swim deck when the wreck occurred Sunday. Police said the personal watercraft's operator, a 16-year-old boy from Avondale, Arizona, was cited for failure to use due caution to avoid a collision and rental contact violation.

Police said a report will be sent to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible additional charges.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!