Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:19 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 01:37:53-04

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line.

The National Park Service says the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday.

Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle.

The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.

With the help of three other boats the father was found at least 10 minutes after he went under water. CPR was unsuccessful.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Phil Chiang of Palo Alto.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!