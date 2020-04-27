Menu

California man dies in jet ski-boat collision in Arizona

Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 12:58:32-04

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A man jet skiing over the weekend on the Colorado River in Arizona was killed after he collided with a boat. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office identified the jet-skier as 20-year-old Tristen Hays of Lakeside, California.

According to deputies, the incident happened Saturday afternoon north of Martinez Lake. Investigators say the boat and Hays were traveling parallel to each other when Hays veered into the boat’s path for unknown reasons.

Hays suffered fatal injuries. The case is pending further investigation. Investigators have yet to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor.

