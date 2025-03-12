Cabin on Mt. Lemmon left in ruins after fire Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A structure fire on Mt. Lemmon left a Summerhaven cabin in ruins Tuesday after crews were able to extinguish the flames that started in the early afternoon.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, no one was injured in the blaze, and no other structures were damaged. Crews were able to contain the fire, and PCSD says there is no danger of the fire spreading either to other structures or the surrounding trees and brush.

The cabin, located on East Turkey Run Road, was one of the oldest left in the area, according to fire crews. Many buildings in Summerhaven were destroyed in the 2003 Aspen Fire.

Fire investigators have not yet provided information about the cause of the fire. KGUN 9 will update this article when more details are available.