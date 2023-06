TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 17, 2003, the destruction began from the start of Aspen Fire on Mount Lemmon.

The fire burned until July 12, 2003. During that time, it burned nearly 85,000 acres of land and more than 300 homes and businesses.

The fire destroyed most of the Summerhaven community, and was considered the most destructive fire to the area at the time.

The fire was eventually determined to be human-caused.