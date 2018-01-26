Busy entertainment season for TCC

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Gem Shows are about to fill the Tucson Convention Center but there will be a lot of other things to see and do there through the winter and spring.

Ice Hockey with the Tucson Roadrunners has been a hot ticket---very popular with the fans.



Events range from Hockey to opera, with the opera Candide in the TCC Music Hall this weekend.



Glenn Grabski, the center's General Manager says lots of acts are eager to book at TCC.

“We're finding that our program's been diversified. Just in the last three years, we've seen the return of bull riding, PBR, here. We've had boxing matches which have been nationally and internationally televised. We're getting more concerts in here, three times what they were getting.”

In all more than 20 events will keep TCC busy through May.



In March, the Shen Yun Chinese dance troupe will perform. In May actor and comedian Tim Allen brings his act to the stage.