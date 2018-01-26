Busy entertainment season for TCC

Glenn Grabski, the center's General Manager says lots of acts are eager to book at TCC.
“We're finding that our program's been diversified. Just in the last three years, we've seen the return of bull riding, PBR, here. We've had boxing matches which have been nationally and internationally televised. We're getting more concerts in here, three times what they were getting.”
In all more than 20 events will keep TCC busy through May.
In March, the Shen Yun Chinese dance troupe will perform. In May actor and comedian Tim Allen brings his act to the stage.