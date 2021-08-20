Businesses anticipating return of UArizona students

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is welcoming their largest class of incoming freshmen ever, and businesses along University Blvd. are anticipating students’ return.

“Not only are we seeing one of the largest freshman classes, but we’re also seeing a sophomore class that never even stepped foot on campus. And so, we are seeing a lot of students come in who’ve never even been here before,” said Scented Leaf store manager, Taylor Bader.

You’ll find the Scented Leaf on the corner of University Blvd, and like many other shops, restaurants, and businesses along the street, the tea house is full of anticipation for the new school year.

“We just finished an expansion actually, so we are expecting way more students than we’ve ever had before,” said Bader.

Though there is a lot of excitement, there is still some uncertainty. But Bader says the tea house has all of its COVID-19 safety precautions in check.

“We’re just kind of nervous to see just the interactions with how people are going to be with the opening regulations and stuff like that. But overall, we’re just extremely excited,” said Bader.

As far as its revenue, Bader says, compared to pre-COVID times, the Scented Leaf is doing better.

“But compared to COVID, we’ve probably doubled what we did during the COVID-times. So we’re already so excited compared to where we were last year,” said Bader.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

