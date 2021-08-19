UArizona welcomes largest incoming class ever with 8,700 students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona will welcome 8,700 students when classes begin next week, making it the largest incoming class ever.

According to a news release, this number surpasses the previous record, which was set in 2015.

With more than 8,700 incoming first-year students, the University of Arizona will welcome its largest first-year class in history when classes begin on Monday. https://t.co/u45wEx7Fo1 pic.twitter.com/Su4ROphC5M — University of Arizona (@uarizona) August 19, 2021

"I am so proud to welcome our largest class of first-year Wildcats to campus for a new year of learning and exploration. This year's incoming class demonstrates our strong commitment to being one of the most inclusive universities in the nation and world," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "Even as we work through the challenges that the pandemic poses, we look forward to offering students opportunities to continue pursuing their education and career goals."

The University also noted the diversity of its incoming class, saying 45% of students identify with ethnicities other than white.

"Numbers from this year's class suggest that the university's efforts to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic have paid off," said Kasey Urquídez, vice president for enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admissions.

