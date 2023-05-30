Business owner locates food truck 72 hours after it was stolen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just 72 hours after reporting her food truck stolen and 24 hours after KGUN9 initially brought you the story, Daniela Villegas was ecstatic after finding her food truck located behind the walls of a lot.

"I'm very happy and grateful to have my food truck back," Villegas said in Spanish during the interview.

Her food truck, 'My Taquito Villegas," was found less than a week after it was stolen from in front of her house on May 25.

"I had a lot of mixed emotions. I was angry and scared," she said. "I didn't know how to handle the situation."

Part of the theft was captured on camera, showing a white pickup truck driving away with the food truck in tow at 1:40 in the morning.

Just 72 hours later, Villegas received some great news.

"I received an anonymous call from someone who recognized the food truck before it was repainted," Villegas said, explaining how they learned about the food truck's location.

The food truck was discovered at a business lot on Benson Highway, behind a fence, completely repainted from its initial color.

They say they waited twelve hours before police finally arrived.

The owner of the lot, who rents space to other companies for storing large items like trailers and delivery trucks, claimed to be unaware of the food truck being stolen before the police arrived to assist Villegas and her family in verifying and recovering it.

Although it may require a new paint job, Villegas is overcome with joy to have recovered everything she has worked tirelessly for.

"I'm really happy and grateful for all the support, and I'm glad it ended with a positive outcome," she said, smiling.

She says none of the items inside were stolen.

We reached out to the Tucson Police for information regarding any arrests, but we did not receive a response at this time.

