Business burns on southside

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Rural/Metro firefighters put out a blaze at a southside business Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the fire was at an auto repair shop in the 4300 block of East Illinois.

Firefighters found the shop fully engulfed in flames. People and pets in nearby mobile homes evacuated.

Firefighters contained the fire to the auto shop and had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

