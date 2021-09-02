Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Bus-truck collision in northern Mexico kills 16, injures 22

Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:00:48-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say a highway collision between a passenger bus and a semitrailer in northern Mexico has left at least 16 dead and 22 injured.

The accident occurred Thursday morning outside the border town of Sonoyta, across from Arizona. The highway parallels the U.S.-Mexico border and connects Sonoyta with San Luis Rio Colorado.

The Sonora state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter that six of the 22 injured were in critical condition.

Photographs from the scene showed the front half of the bus demolished with the cab of the semi buried in the first rows of seats.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.